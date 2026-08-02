Two firefighting helicopters collide in Greece

Two helicopters involved in fighting a major fire west of Athens have collided, the fire service reported, BTA reported.

“During a firefighting operation in the Psata area, two helicopters involved in the firefighting operation collided. Forces were immediately mobilized for a search and rescue operation for the teams, which is currently underway“, the fire service reported.

Contact has been established with a member of the crew of one helicopter, who is reported to be injured, reports "Prototema". The crew is in good health.

A search and rescue operation is underway for the crew of the second helicopter, which is missing in a ravine. Both helicopters were carrying a crew of two: a pilot/operator and a coordinator liaising with the operations centre.

The fire in West Attica is in full swing, with one front at Agia Paraskevi, where firefighters are battling the flames at Krio Pigadi, while the second front is moving towards the Megara area, specifically the Kandili training ground.