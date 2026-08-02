At least eight civilians fell victim to a massive wave of drone attacks and artillery shelling launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the past 24 hours. The border Belgorod region and the Republic of Udmurtia, located over 1,000 kilometers from the front line, were most seriously affected.

According to information from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, quoted by world agencies, Russian air defense has intercepted and destroyed a total of 635 Ukrainian drones over various regions, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Russian authorities have described the attack as one of the most intense since the beginning of the year.

Bloody shelling in Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, three people were killed and three others were injured in a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure. According to the official statement of the regional operational headquarters in Belgorod, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked an agricultural enterprise in the border village of Kazachiya Lisitsa.

Rescue teams and medical assistance were immediately sent to the scene of the incident. The victims were hospitalized in serious condition with multiple shrapnel injuries. In recent weeks, Belgorod Oblast has been under constant artillery and missile pressure, leading to frequent power and water outages in residential areas.

A dramatic strike 1,300 km from the front: Tragedy in Udmurtia

In parallel with the strikes on the border, Ukrainian drones managed to penetrate deep into Russian territory, attacking targets in the central Autonomous Republic of Udmurtia. The acting governor of the region, Olga Abramova, confirmed on her official Telegram channel that three people had died as a result of the attack.

According to Abramova, a Ukrainian drone directly hit a civilian car, killing three people. Two other civilians, including a child, were injured in the incident. Local authorities described the attack on civilian targets so far from the war zone as an act of "senseless cruelty". In recent days, strikes on warehouses of large logistics companies such as "Wildberries" have also been recorded in the same region.

Escalation across the entire front

In addition to Belgorod and Udmurtia, airstrikes with casualties were also reported by the governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, where two people died in the city of Engels when a residential building was hit.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indirectly confirmed the intensification of strikes on Russian territory. In an official statement, he thanked Ukrainian forces for the successful operations on Russian oil refineries and military airfields, stating that Ukraine is "returning the war to where it came from.".