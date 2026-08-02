Moscow Mayor Describes Bombing in Capital City as a Brutal Act of Terrorism

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the bombing in a restaurant in the Russian capital, where three people died yesterday and at least 21 were injured, as a "brutal act of terrorism". However, he did not specify who the perpetrator of the attack was, TASS and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Sobyanin expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and said that those injured in the attack have been hospitalized, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

"Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow, in which people lost their lives. "I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Moscow mayor wrote on his channel in the "Max" app.

"Those responsible for this crime will definitely be found and will be punished," Sobyanin stressed.

Law enforcement agencies are still establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident, TASS notes.

Last night, an improvised explosive device exploded in a restaurant on Kudrinsky Square in central Moscow. A woman tried to bring the bomb into the restaurant, but was stopped by a security guard. As a result, both of them died, as well as one of the restaurant's customers, and 21 people were injured.