Tragedy in Slovakia: Three killed in small plane crash in Ochova

A serious aviation accident shook Slovakia in the afternoon today. A light tourist plane crashed in the area of the village of Ochova (Banská Bystrica district), taking the lives of three people on board. Among the dead is a minor child, the country's police officially confirmed.

What is known about the incident so far?

The incident was registered on August 2, 2026. The small plane, which is believed to have been performing a sightseeing or panoramic tourist flight, suddenly lost altitude. According to information from the scene, distributed by the Slovak news agency TASR (see their official website at https://www.tasr.sk), the machine fell directly within the production and administrative area of one of the local companies in Očova.

Emergency teams, firefighters and police were immediately sent to the scene. However, the rescue services only confirmed the death of the three people traveling in the plane. Due to the nature of the impact, the chances of survival on board were zero.

Investigation into the causes of the plane crash

The area around the scene of the accident was immediately cordoned off by law enforcement. Forensic scientists and experts from the Slovak Aviation Accident Investigation Service are working on the scene. As of 19:06 Bulgarian time, there is still no official statement on whether the tragedy was caused by:

Technical malfunction of engine or control systems;

Sudden pilot error during flight;

Adverse weather conditions or sudden strong gust of wind.

Local news portal noviny.sk (available at https://noviny.sk), whose team was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident, reports that investigators are seizing the black boxes (if the aircraft is equipped with them) and questioning witnesses from the area who saw the last moments of the plane's trajectory.

Police have urged citizens to avoid the area of the accident so as not to interfere with field work. The identities of the victims have been established, but will not be disclosed publicly until all their relatives have been notified.