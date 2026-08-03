Fuel out! Cuba plunges into darkness again

Cuba's national power grid collapsed late last night, plunging the island of about 10 million people into darkness. Power outages have become more frequent in recent days, the state-owned national electricity company said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Cuban Electricity Union (Union Electrica de Cuba) did not provide further details in its posts on social media X and Facebook.

The outage followed three widespread power outages in July and comes amid a U.S.-imposed oil embargo that has crippled the island's aging energy infrastructure.

It is the latest such incident in recent times as a U.S. oil embargo strains the island's grid.

Cuba ran out of fuel in January when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country that sells or supplies oil to the island, deepening the island's ongoing economic and financial crisis.

Cuba produces only 40 percent of the fuel it needs. There is still no solution to the fuel import problem. Many are trying to adapt to the circumstances by installing solar panels.