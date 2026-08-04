US imposes massive sanctions on Russian defense

The United States has expanded the scope of its economic restrictions, targeting key units of the Russian Defense Ministry and its associated military-industrial complex.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department argued the step as an urgent attempt to disrupt supply chains for the Russian military in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The restrictive measures block the assets and prohibit transactions of dozens of entities operating in the field of military logistics, dual-use technologies and the production of weapons for the Russian armed forces. According to information on the US Treasury website, the sanctions are aimed at depriving Moscow of financial infrastructure and technological imports from third countries that facilitate the maintenance of the country's combat capability.

International coordination and pressure

Washington is increasing pressure in parallel with its European partners. The current wave of US sanctions complements the recently adopted 21st package of economic restrictions by the European Union. An official press release published on the European Commission's information portal states that the allies are coordinating their actions to close loopholes for circumventing regulations through third countries and to tighten control over the Kremlin's military machine.

The US bill "On Sanctions against Russia", which recently received significant support and momentum in the US Senate, as reported by Lexology, provides for an even stricter regime, including potential tariffs and sanctions against third-country entities assisting the Russian defense sector.

Main implications for the Russian defense sector:

Asset Freeze: All assets of the sanctioned entities in the United States are frozen.

All assets of the sanctioned entities in the United States are frozen. Financial isolation: Any dollar payments with international counterparties are prohibited.

Any dollar payments with international counterparties are prohibited. Blocking technologies: The export of software, CNC machines and electronic components to the blacklist (SDN list), available for reference at (ofac.treasury.gov), is prohibited.

With the new sanctions, the Washington administration is giving a clear signal that it will continue to pursue not only the direct military structures in Moscow, but also the global networks that reinforce them logistically.