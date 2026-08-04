Zelensky with large-scale changes in diplomacy and new sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has undertaken large-scale personnel changes in the diplomatic corps and the country's security, combined with a wave of new economic sanctions against the defense sector.

The moves come at a time of serious restructuring of the state apparatus in Kiev.

Crackdowns in UNESCO and the diplomatic corps

With an official decree, the head of state dismissed Vadym Omelchenko from the post of Ukraine's permanent representative to UNESCO. In his place, Zelensky appointed Lilina-Boyko, who will take over the diplomatic mission in the international organization, president.gov.ua reported.

In addition to the reshuffle at UNESCO, the president signed decrees on the dismissal of key ambassadors, including the previous representative of Ukraine to the United States Olga Stefanishyna. The country's ambassadors to Austria, Tunisia, Libya, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were also dismissed, interfax.com.ua reports. According to official reports, the changes are part of a planned rotation to increase diplomatic pressure on the international stage.

Umerov takes over Foreign Intelligence

Former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov was officially appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS). He is vacating the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which is being taken over by former Interior Minister Igor Klimenko.

Umerov explained his new duties, emphasizing that the NSDC will focus on three main pillars:

Global Cooperation : Coordination of joint technological and military projects with NATO and the US.

: Coordination of joint technological and military projects with NATO and the US. Peace Talks : Conducting strategic negotiations to end the war under the auspices of Western partners.

: Conducting strategic negotiations to end the war under the auspices of Western partners. Intelligence Support: Countering Russian Cyber Threats and Intercepting Moscow's Secret Supply Channels.

Sanctions Against the Russian Military-Industrial Complex

In parallel with the personnel changes, Kiev announced a new package of sanctions targeting 23 companies and 20 individuals linked to the Russian defense industry. The measures directly affect the supply chains of components for ballistic missiles and drones.

Among the sanctioned entities are plants for the production of solid fuel for the “Iskander-M“ systems, as well as companies developing information security software for the Kremlin, kyivindependent.com reported. The sanctions also cover legal entities operating on the territory of Ukraine that have been identified as collaborators with Russian forces or have participated in the maintenance of military infrastructure in the occupied regions.