Kiev expects Kushner and Witkoff to revive the peace process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced full readiness to participate in all possible formats of meetings and stressed that Kiev relies heavily on the diplomatic mediation of US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In an official statement, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda“, the head of state confirmed that the negotiation process is entering a critical phase.

Following the recent key meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House, American negotiators are preparing their first official visit to the Ukrainian capital. Kushner and Witkoff are expected to arrive in Kiev within a few days to familiarize themselves with the situation on the ground and discuss detailed proposals for a ceasefire. So far, the two Washington representatives have held a series of shuttles in Moscow, which prompted Kiev to insist on an urgent reciprocal visit.

“We need peace with dignity and Ukraine has concrete ideas for intensifying diplomacy“, Zelensky said. He added that despite Kiev's skepticism about Vladimir Putin's readiness for a real cessation of hostilities, Ukraine remains open to dialogue in a four-party format — with the participation of the United States, Europe, Ukraine and Russia.

The negotiations are being renewed against the backdrop of a complex international situation and an increased focus on security in Europe. According to analyses by The Hill“ and the Ukrainian portal “Liga.Net“, a possible ceasefire agreement will require solid economic and territorial guarantees, which are yet to be debated during the expected visit to Kiev.