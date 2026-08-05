US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called CNN's claim that the US armed forces have exhausted 80% of their interceptor missile stocks since the beginning of the conflict with Iran a lie.

"That caption is not true, CNN. Shame on you. "We don't hate the fake media enough," Hegseth wrote on the X social network, attaching a screenshot of the TV screen with the title of the corresponding publication of the television.

Earlier, CNN reported that the US military had used up almost 80% of its interceptor missiles for key missile defense systems, specifying that these stocks were particularly depleted during the conflict with Iran.

According to sources familiar with the latest report, the US military has used up almost 80% of its THAAD missiles and approximately half of its Patriot interceptors since the beginning of the conflict.