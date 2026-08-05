Benjamin Netanyahu: Israeli army to remain in Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed

In a video posted on "Facebook", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli troops "will not withdraw from their current positions in Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed".

Netanyahu said that "Trump believes, as does his team, that Hamas can be completely disarmed and Gaza demilitarized — we are studying the issue".

"They sent us a project that we did not agree with. It was not our project. We sent our answers", the Israeli prime minister revealed. He added that these responses were sent before the issue was raised by the media.

In late July, US President Donald Trump announced a historic agreement to completely disarm "Hamas" and all other armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

Trump thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza say.

Israel effectively controls about 64% of the small coastal strip, which has been bombed to rubble by Israel's two-year military offensive that followed Hamas's attack on southern Israel in 2023.