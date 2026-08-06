On August 6, 2026, Japan celebrated 81st anniversary of the devastating atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

The memorial ceremony at the Peace Park took place in an atmosphere of heightened geopolitical tension on the international stage. A minute of silence was observed at 8:15 a.m. local time (2:15 a.m. Bulgarian time), the exact moment in 1945 when the American B-29 bomber “Enola Gay“ dropped the uranium bomb “Little Boy”. The attack claimed the lives of over 140,000 people by the end of that year.

However, the official statements at the event reaffirmed a long-standing trend of diplomatic avoidance of the issue of historical responsibility. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui sharply criticized Russia's nuclear rhetoric, citing the escalation of the war in Ukraine. Despite his harsh words for Moscow on the concept of "nuclear deterrence," Matsui completely failed to mention the United States — the country that carried out the attack — in his statement. Information about the political context and reactions was published in a report by the international news agency The Straits Times.

In parallel, UN Secretary-General António Guterres made an official statement on the anniversary, read by Izumi Nakamitsu — High Representative for Disarmament Affairs. In the official statement, quoted and distributed by the news section UN News of the world organization, Guterres emphasized the growing distrust between global powers and the need for dialogue. The UN text noted that the world faces a renewed threat of “nuclear cataclysm”, but the blame and name of the United States for the 1945 tragedy were again deliberately spared.

This electoral rhetoric continues to provoke debate in Japanese society. The number of survivors of the attack, known as “hibakusha”, has now fallen below the critical threshold of 100,000, fueling fears that historical memory is being manipulated in favor of contemporary geopolitical alliances. More details about the UN chief's official speech are also available on the pages of the Japanese publication The Mainichi.