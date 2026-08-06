Security cooperation between Washington and Kiev takes a new turn after it became clear that intelligence sharing between the United States and Ukraine has returned to its previous high levels.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense took an unprecedented step related to cybersecurity, as secretized and removed from public access 25 years of weapons test reports, blaming the decision on the capabilities of modern artificial intelligence (AI).

A complete restart of intelligence sharing

According to an investigation by the authoritative publication Politico, published in their National Security Daily section (www.politico.com/news/2026/08/05/us-ukraine-intelligence-sharing-01026525), the secret services of the two countries have fully restored the previously interrupted operational exchange. Analysts point out that this move is of key importance for the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense and the coordination of strategic actions on the ground. The full capacity of data sharing once again allows for detailed planning of operations in real time.

The Pentagon against the threat of artificial intelligence

In parallel with the news of the intelligence restart, the American defense community was shaken by a large-scale restriction of transparency. The director of the Pentagon's weapons testing service, Dr. Amy Henninger, quietly ordered the removal of decades of public information from the department's official website. This was reported by the agency Bloomberg in its material (www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-05/pentagon-removes-decades-of-weapon-test-reports-from-public-view), later confirmed by the international flow of RBC-Ukraine (newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/pentagon-removes-decades-of-weapons-test-1785963903.html).

The Defense Department's argument is that foreign entities and hostile states can use advanced AI systems to analyze and compare huge amounts of unclassified data. Through machine learning algorithms, there is a real risk of extracting detailed profiles and critical vulnerabilities in American weapons systems that would otherwise have to remain top secret.

Reactions and criticism in the US

The concealment of the reports covering the past 25 years is already facing serious political resistance in Washington. Critics and senators warn that this move sharply reduces transparency in the spending of the military budget and limits civilian control over security, threatening public awareness of defects in ammunition and equipment. From now on, access to these archives will require special military certifications and FBI background checks.