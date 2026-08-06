In the early hours of August 6, 2026, the American capital found itself at the center of three large-scale international plots that are rewriting the global balance of power.

The military conflict in the Middle East, increased espionage in the Caribbean, and economic battles with Moscow have provoked unprecedented dynamics along the White House - Capitol axis.

Tucker Carlson: Our Leaders Are Lying to Us About the War in Iran

Popular American journalist Tucker Carlson made sharp accusations against the US military-political leadership. He said the administration was deliberately misleading the public about the true scope and goals of military operations against Iran.

According to his comments, Washington has dragged the country into a conflict that undermines US security in favor of foreign interests, referring to pressure from Israel. Carlson called the official arguments for "preventing a nuclear threat" a cover for forced regime change in Tehran.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reacted sharply, dismissing his words as irrelevant to US strategy. Meanwhile, AP-NORC public opinion polls show that 64% of Americans now consider the conflict in Iran unjustified.

NYT: CIA activates secret group to pressure Cuba

Investigation of the prestigious publication The New York Times revealed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has created a top-secret Cuba Task Force. The aim of the operation is to radically increase economic espionage and cyber operations on the island.

The agency aims to cause internal divisions among the political elite in Havana and undermine the influence of Russia and China in the region. The administration of President Donald Trump has already raised Cuba's intelligence status to the highest level of "Priority 1".

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernandez de Cosio, reacted officially to the media:

"These intentions are not a surprise. Cuba has long been a CIA target for espionage, sabotage and destabilization.

Punchbowl News: Senate Urgent Negotiations on Russia Sanctions

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are rushing to pass a sweeping sanctions bill before Congress's summer recess. The Punchbowl News reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune is negotiating fast-track the bipartisan law, originally initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The texts envisage the imposition of heavy tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to buy Russian oil. The plan is further complicated by the White House's insistence that permanent new sanctions against Iran be added to the Russian package. The procedure requires the consent of all 100 senators, making the debates extremely tense.