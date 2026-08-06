Tensions flare again in the Strait of Hormuz. Tanker captain reports explosions in the area

A tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz has reported the sounds of explosions, the British Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, quoted by the AP.

"The captain of the tanker reported hearing two explosions while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. (...) The crew and the ship are safe. No environmental pollution has been recorded," the message states.

The name of the tanker and its affiliation were not specified.

UKMTO advises ships to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.