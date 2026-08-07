The former Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mikhailo Fedorov, made a large-scale media appearance in front of UNITED24 Media, in which he outlined key aspects of his strategy for waging war.

In his statement, the former minister touched on the delicate topic of using the Starlink satellite network on Russian territory, revealed his radical plan for changes in mobilization through technology, and categorically announced that his only goal remains the return of the leadership position in the Ministry of Defense.

Negotiations with Elon Musk about strikes in Russia via Starlink

Fedorov confirmed that he maintains direct and intensive communication with the American billionaire Elon Musk UNITED24 Media. The main focus of the negotiations is the expansion of the scope of Starlink to conduct Ukrainian operations and strike military targets deep inside the Russian Federation.

Until now, SpaceX has imposed geofencing software restrictions that prevent the terminals from being used outside the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. Fedorov is trying to negotiate the removal of these barriers, arguing that it is necessary to precisely target Ukrainian long-range drones to neutralize Russian offensive potential. New Voice.

Technological Turnaround: Plan for Mobilization Changes

Instead of sending massive manpower to the front lines, Fedorov's plan envisages a radical technology mobilization The New York Times / New Voice. His vision for reform includes:

Digital Recruitment: Recruiting IT specialists, engineers and UAV operators through the government ecosystem Militarnyi.

Recruiting IT specialists, engineers and UAV operators through the government ecosystem Militarnyi. Robotized Front: Replacing frontline infantry with automated turrets, sensors, and ground robots New Voice.

Replacing frontline infantry with automated turrets, sensors, and ground robots New Voice. AI Systems: Deploying Autonomous Drones with Artificial Intelligence to Minimize Human Casualties New Voice.

According to him, Ukraine does not have the resources to compete quantitatively with Russia, so the mobilization plan should focus on controlling “cheap killer robots“ remotely Dir.bg.

„Returning 100%“: Ambitions for the Ministry of Defense

Despite his release in July and the subsequent waves of public protests demanding his reinstatement UNITED24 Media, Fedorov categorically stated that he had no intention of entering into a wartime political opposition against the president Volodymyr Zelensky Kyiv Independent.

He confirmed that he had turned down alternative deputy prime minister posts in the technology sector Commonspace.eu. “I have no moral right to do anything else. "I am ready to return as Minister of Defense 100% if I am invited back," Fedorov said in an interview with Kyiv Post / YouTube. At the moment, he has already submitted his detailed action plan to the acting Minister Khmara Kyiv Independent.