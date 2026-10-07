Authorities in Mongolia have ordered increased surveillance along the border with Russia

Authorities in Mongolia, which borders Russia, announced that they have ordered "precautionary measures" and "enhanced surveillance" along the border after the death of a laboratory assistant from a Russian institute involved in plague research, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"Although the risk is low, the Ministry of Health has instructed the competent authorities to take precautionary measures and maintain continuous monitoring and control in order to prevent potential risks," the ministry said in a statement.

"Health monitoring and control measures are being implemented at the border," border operations continue without any other changes, the ministry added.

Mongolian health services have established contact with the Institute for Combating Plague in Irkutsk, Siberia, where, according to Russian media, a laboratory assistant died, the ministry said. For their part, Russian authorities have informed the Mongolian side that not a single case of plague has been confirmed.

Mongolian health services and customs authorities have carried out a rapid assessment of the risk to the country and have concluded that it is "low", the ministry stressed.