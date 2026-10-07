16 dead in Priluki, EU gives €1.24 billion for Ukraine

16 people, including four children, were killed in a Russian missile strike on the city of Priluki in Chernihiv region. Another 55 people were injured, including seven children, the police in Chernihiv region reported. Among the injured was a policewoman.

A missile hit a residential high-rise building. According to Ukrainian authorities, 15 multi-family and 16 private houses were damaged, with the exact number of buildings affected still being determined. Rescue teams continue to search the area and look for people under the rubble.

„16 people died, including four children. 55 people were injured, seven of them children“, Ukrainian police reported.

The number of victims increased during the rescue operation. Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported 14 dead and 50 injured. 15 people were rescued, including one child, and psychologists provided assistance to 36 people.

New funds for Ukrainian arms production

Against the backdrop of the attack, Ukraine received 1.24 billion euros from the European Union for its defense industry. The Ukrainian side indicated the amount as 1.2 billion euros, while the European Commission announced the exact amount of the tranche.

The funds will be directed towards drones, means of intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition for drones and missiles produced by Ukrainian enterprises. The financing is part of the Ukraine Support Loan program, the total amount of which is 90 billion euros.

„Ukraine received another 1.2 billion euros from the European Union. We will direct the funds to the most urgent defense needs“, said Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

With the latest tranche, the total financing for Ukraine's defense needs under the program reaches almost 13 billion euros. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia continues its “targeted strategy of terror“, and the new financing will strengthen Ukraine's defense industry and the country's ability to protect the population and infrastructure.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua