France has temporarily suspended the use of stun grenades at high school protests after an incident in which a 15-year-old boy lost his arm. The decision was announced by Interior Minister Laurent Nunes, who said that the use of the grenades would be suspended until the circumstances surrounding the case are clarified.

The incident occurred on Monday near the “Auguste Beal“ high school in the city of Lens, in the north of the country. Versions of what happened differ. According to local authorities, the student picked up the grenade before it exploded. Protesting students claim that it was fired directly at him.

„I am stopping their use in the movement of high school students until it is clear what happened in this case“, said Laurent Nunes.

The minister described the incident as a case that raises serious questions for the Ministry of the Interior. He said that a total of 18 inspections have been launched into the actions of police officers during the protests.

Protests continue

The demonstrations began over a lack of funds for education, a shortage of teachers, outdated school infrastructure and a busy curriculum. Parents, teachers, unions and students joined the protests.

On Wednesday, more than 500 schools were fully or partially closed. In some cities, police used tear gas and water cannons after clashes broke out in some places. The Interior Ministry reported 488 arrests and 43 security forces were injured.

Human rights groups and student groups have accused police of using disproportionate force against minors. The government has condemned the violence during the protests and said some of the demonstrations were used by outside groups to cause street unrest.

Government seeks solution to crisis

President Emmanuel Macron has held an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and the education and interior ministers. Lecornu, who acknowledged the legitimacy of the students' demands, is due to make a televised address on the protests and the country's financial situation.

Unions and student organizations have called for more demonstrations. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Lens incident must establish exactly how the grenade was used and whether the police's actions were in accordance with the rules.

Sources: bbc.com, aljazeera.com, irishtimes.com