Pope to visit France, meet victims of sexual abuse in the Church

During his upcoming trip to France, Pope Leo XIV will meet personally with several victims of abuse in the Church.“ This is stated in a statement published by the press service of the Holy See, reported SIR (Servizio Informazione Religiosa).

Pope Leo XIV will visit France from September 25 to 28 and during his visit he will meet with victims of sexual abuse in the Church, the Vatican announced today, without providing further details, reported Agence France-Presse, reported BTA.

"During his next apostolic trip to France, Pope Leo XIV will have private meetings with hundreds of people who have been victims of abuse in the bosom of the Church. The victims themselves will participate in the preparation of the meeting. "Further details will be announced later," the Vatican said in a statement.

During his visit to Spain in early June, the pope promised additional efforts to address sexual abuse in the Church after meeting with victims of such violence.

The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church published a report in October 2021 that estimated that there were 330,000 minor victims of sexual abuse in France.

On the first day of his visit to France, the pope will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, visit UNESCO headquarters and celebrate Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.