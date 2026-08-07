The newly formed Turkish opposition "New Party", founded just two weeks ago, is ahead of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a sociological survey by the Turkish agency "Sonar", quoted by the newspaper "Birgun".

According to the survey conducted in the first days of August, if early parliamentary elections were held in Turkey this weekend, the "New Party" would receive 34.3% of the vote, while the AKP would collect 30.2%.

In third place is the pro-Kurdish DEM party with 8.5% support, followed by the nationalist "Good Party" with 7% and the Nationalist Action Party (NAP) with 5.1%. The former leading opposition force, the Republican People's Party (CHP), remains only sixth with 5% support.

"The New Party" was established in late July by former HDP leader Özgür Özel after he and 90 Mejlis deputies left the party and joined the new political movement.

The split in the HDP came after a long internal party crisis, deepened by the judicial investigations against a number of its representatives, including mayors and senior party officials, on corruption charges, which began in late 2024.

A decisive moment came in late May, when the Ankara Court of Appeals annulled the results of the HDP's 38th Regular Congress in 2023, removed Özgür Özel from the leadership, and reinstated former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the party's leader. This decision effectively split the HDP into two factions and led to the creation of the "New Party".