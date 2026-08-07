Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich faces a political battle for survival ahead of the October 27 parliamentary elections after he angered some of his traditional West Bank voters with his support for a law that would prevent the arrest of ultra-Orthodox Jews who refuse military service, reports "Reuters".

According to an analysis by "Reuters", the difficulties facing the leader of the far-right Religious Zionist party show how difficult it will be for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep the ruling coalition united ahead of the first parliamentary elections since the Gaza war.

Smotrich, 46, a longtime settler in the occupied West Bank, is among the most vocal opponents of the creation of a Palestinian state and has actively promoted the expansion of Israeli settlements during his term. Several Western countries have banned him from entering Israel over accusations that he supports settler violence against Palestinians - charges that he and the Israeli government deny.

His political problems, however, stem not from his policy towards the Palestinians but from his internal dispute over military service. Last month, the Israeli parliament passed a law that would prevent ultra-Orthodox Jews from being arrested for avoiding military service. The Supreme Court later blocked its implementation.

Smotrich says ultra-Orthodox Jews should serve in the army, but he says the arrests would deepen divisions in Israeli society. At a meeting with settlers last month, he was booed as attendees chanted the number of Israeli soldiers killed.

The dispute escalated after the Supreme Court ruled in 2024 that exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from military service on the grounds of religious training was against the law. The issue has become one of the most serious tests for the ruling coalition, which includes both religious Zionist parties and formations representing the ultra-Orthodox community.

Political scientist Gail Talshir of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told Reuters that Smotrich's position was a calculated move that allowed him to remain in the government and continue to push through his settlement expansion policy.

However, the decision appears to have cost him some of the support of his traditional voters. The latest polls show that the Religious Zionist party, which has seven seats in the 120-member Knesset, may not be able to pass the 3.5% electoral threshold in the upcoming elections.

According to analysts, every MP will be important in forming the next government, which is why Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to try again to unite the far-right parties to guarantee parliamentary representation for his ally Smotrich.