Houthis strike again! Yemeni rebels carry out another deadly attack

At least three members of Yemeni government forces and two civilians were killed today in new attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA,

The new attack came after yesterday's attacks by the Houthis, which were the deadliest since a ceasefire was reached in 2022.

Yesterday, at least 58 soldiers were killed when the Iranian-backed Houthis fired missiles and drones at Marib province. The same province was attacked again today.

The Houthis also struck Saudi Arabia last night, wounding 11 people, said the military coalition led by Riyadh, which intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015, siding with the government against the Houthis.

The coalition will not stand idly by, a source close to the Saudi military warned today, saying Marib was a "red line".

Marib is a strategically important province, with some areas under rebel control and others under government control. The government controls the city of the same name, as well as oil fields and facilities.