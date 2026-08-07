Russian Army: We continue to strike Ukrainian ships near Odessa and Chernomorsk

The Russian Federation's Defense Ministry said today that the country's armed forces have struck three ships used to transport weapons to Ukraine near the Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, the Russian state news agency Interfax reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

This information has not been independently verified.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up mutual attacks on each other's ships - an escalation that has led to a rise in world wheat prices and threatens to turn the Black Sea into another flashpoint after the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping is hampered by military actions, Reuters notes.