Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine is very close to creating its own anti-missile system

Ukraine is making progress in creating its own ballistic missile defense system, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, BTV reports.

Zelensky wrote on Telegram that the country's weapons manufacturers have reached the necessary technological level. The message comes after his meeting with security and defense specialists and states that the goals set for Ukraine are expected to be met this year and next.

The system that Kiev is developing is called "Freyja". The idea is to make it a more accessible and effective alternative to the American Patriot air and missile defense system, which the US and other NATO members have been supplying to Ukraine since 2022, BTV reports.

Since the beginning of this year, however, the country has received three times less ammunition than during the same period last year. Since the assistance from Western partners with missiles for air defense systems is no longer sufficient, the country has had to look for its own tools to protect itself from Russian air attacks.

Zelensky has repeatedly called on allies to provide their stocks until Ukraine has a ready-made system.