To the Old Continent! Spanish police have broken up a large network for human trafficking across the Mediterranean Sea

Spanish police said they had broken up a large network for human trafficking from Algeria to Spain, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

78 people were arrested, of whom 27 are being held in custody.

The network transported synthetic drugs from Spain to Algeria, and on the way back from Algeria they took migrants to the Iberian Peninsula or the Balearic Islands.

According to the police, the network made 64 trips, taking about two thousand people from Africa to Spain. In this way, more than 24 million euros were earned.

The cost of the trip for one migrant reached 12 thousand euros.

As part of the operation against the network, the police seized 18 boats.