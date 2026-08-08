Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 39

The grim statistics from the devastating earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture continue to grow.

Local health authorities and rescue services have confirmed that the total number of deaths has officially reached 39. At the same time, 23 patients are in intensive care units at local hospitals in critical condition with serious injuries and life-threatening injuries.

The toll from the earthquake: Destruction and panic

The powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale caused extensive material damage on the island of Kyushu. The worst-hit were a shopping mall in the city of Kashima, where a subsequent explosion occurred, as well as a large paper mill in Yatsushiro.

According to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), cited by the state broadcaster NHK (www.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld), hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded in the region. To date, more than 1,500 residential buildings have been partially or completely destroyed.

Second wave of danger: Heat and Typhoon “Dolphin“

The worsening weather conditions are presenting survivors with a new serious challenge. Thousands of Kumamoto residents remain housed in temporary evacuation centers or spend the night in their cars. The situation is complicated by:

Extreme summer temperatures: Thermometers in southern Japan exceeded 36°C-39°C, creating a huge risk of heatstroke and dehydration among the elderly.

Thermometers in southern Japan exceeded 36°C-39°C, creating a huge risk of heatstroke and dehydration among the elderly. Typhoon “Delphine“: The periphery of the powerful tropical storm is already affecting Kyushu. Authorities are warning of the risk of heavy rains, landslides and further collapse of structures already compromised by the earthquake.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government was working closely with the Japan Self-Defense Forces to quickly restore water supplies and deliver supplies to disaster-stricken areas.