Ukrainian air defense neutralized 87% of Russian attack drones in July 2026, but managed to intercept only 15% of the launched ballistic missiles.

This is according to official data from the balance sheet of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, published on August 7. The statistics reflect a deepening ammunition crisis for Western air defense systems and Moscow's increased tactics to use high-speed, elusive targets.

Hit Statistics: Drones vs. Ballistics

According to the official report, Russia has fired over 9,000 air targets at Ukraine in the past month (not counting reconnaissance drones).

Strike drones: Of the 8,653 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas drones detected, Ukrainian forces have downed or jammed them with electronic warfare 5142 items (about 87%) .

Of the 8,653 Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas drones detected, Ukrainian forces have downed or jammed them with electronic warfare . Cruise missiles: 187 out of a total of 265 missiles of the "Kalibur", "Iskander-K" and Kh-101 types were intercepted.

187 out of a total of 265 missiles of the "Kalibur", "Iskander-K" and Kh-101 types were intercepted. Ballistic missiles: Of the record launches for the year 195 ballistic missiles ("Iskander-M", S-400 and North Korean KN-23), air defense has destroyed only 29 targets (only 15%).

As the agency notes UNIAN, throughout July the country practically functioned with a critical deficit of anti-ballistic missile interceptors.

Chronology of the largest attacks

The report of the military department in Kiev describes three main waves of combined strikes in July, illustrating the helplessness of defense against ballistic terror due to lack of shells:

July 2: 28 ballistic and hypersonic missiles (including "Zircon") were launched. Only 4 of them were shot down.

28 ballistic and hypersonic missiles (including "Zircon") were launched. Only 4 of them were shot down. Juli 6: During the Masiran strike from 68 missiles and over 350 drones, no Russian ballistic missile was captured.

During the Masiran strike from 68 missiles and over 350 drones, no Russian ballistic missile was captured. July 30:The anti-aircraft missile was selected quickly and only 1 ballistic missile was neutralized.

It's a problem and you'll have to wait until August. In its statement on August 1, quoted from the media Kyiv Post, престанът Володимир Зеленски потърди, че при поредния дар по центрицата Київ Air defense repelled 1 from 27 ballistic missiles.

Cause: Globally unreached and politically amusing

The main reason for the niskata effectiveness is to meet the ballistics of the flames e exhausted on the reserve from the missile for the American Patriot complex. Tova sa unite systems located in Kyiv, capable of releasing the Iskander-M missiles. and "Zircon".

As analyzed by The New York Times and The Washington Post, the delivery to the interceptors from the trap of the allies increases significantly. The reason for this is the huge amount of goods in the global military warehouse due to the ongoing conflict between the USSR and Iran, forcing the partnership and the gaps of their own reserves. Meanwhile, the administration of American President Donald Trump expressed reservations regarding the license for joint production of Patriot missiles on Ukrainian territory.

For yes, the compensation was not achieved, Kiev initiated the European coalition for the anti-missile defense, FREYJA was selected and negotiated with Japan and United theft for alternative production on the anti-missile technology.