Zaluzhnyi leads in trust in Ukraine with 68% approval

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny continues to top the charts for public trust in the country. According to the latest data from a survey by the sociological group “Rating“, conducted against the backdrop of serious domestic political dynamics, 68% of Ukrainians express confidence in the former general, who currently serves as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK. The survey highlights a persistent trend in which military leaders and figures related to defense enjoy higher authority than traditional politicians.

The survey by the sociological group “Rating“ shows a shift in the layers of the political space. Immediately after Zaluzhny in the trust rankings is the former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, whose dismissal at the end of July triggered a wave of civil protests in major Ukrainian cities. Data from parallel surveys by the SOCIS agency and the Center for Social and Marketing Research confirm that public approval of the current cabinet is undergoing adjustments, with incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyi taking sixth place in trust with about 18% full approval in some of the alternative polls.

Analysts point out that the high rating of Valery Zaluzhny and Mykhailo Fedorov would have a huge impact in possible future parliamentary or presidential elections in Ukraine. According to the official bulletin of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, in the event of a runoff or the formation of new political blocs, the formations around Zaluzhny and Fedorov would receive the greatest support from voters. The survey was conducted through personal interviews and covered a representative sample of adult citizens in all government-controlled regions of the country.