The US Senate has approved a sweeping bill imposing new, extremely tough economic sanctions on Russia and Iran by an overwhelming bipartisan majority of 86 to 11. The historic vote was a posthumous triumph for its main architect, the recently deceased Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The legislation, known as the “Lindsey Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act of 2026”, is intended to completely cut off the financial flows that feed the Russian military machine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who personally visited the Capitol in late July to attend Senator Graham's funeral and lobby US lawmakers, expressed deep gratitude for the vote. In an official statement, Zelensky commented that the adoption of the law is a “powerful moral and practical signal of support“ and a key step towards forcing Vladimir Putin to sit at the table for real peace negotiations. According to the Ukrainian head of state, this instrument will directly hit Moscow's economic capabilities to continue its aggression.

The big political news surrounding the bill is related to its direct effect on the White House. As the authoritative economic publication The Wall Street Journal notes, US President Donald Trump initially showed great reluctance to unilaterally increase pressure on Russia, as he preferred to maintain flexibility in peace negotiations. However, the new law will in practice force Trump to take decisive action, delegating to him unprecedented powers, but also clear obligations to impose up to 100% tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas. WSJ analysts point out that in this way, Congress is limiting Trump's ability to make excessive concessions to the Kremlin, putting the largest importers of Russian energy, such as China and India, in its economic sights.

The main focus of the adopted measures is the "shadow fleet" of tankers, through which Moscow successfully circumvented previous international restrictions. The law also provides for strict restrictions against financial institutions, Russian oligarchs and foreign entities supporting the Russian defense sector. Additionally, at the personal insistence of the White House at the last minute, the package also expanded sanctions against the Iranian energy and arms sectors. A specific clause allows Trump to make exceptions and cancel tariffs for certain partners only if he officially proves to Congress that this is in the "national interest of the United States".

After the categorical success in the Senate, the bill is being transferred to the House of Representatives. The lower house of the US Congress is expected to consider and vote on the measures immediately after the end of its summer recess in late August. Although the law has strong bipartisan support, heated debates are expected in the House, as some progressive Democrats and more isolationist Republicans express concerns that President Trump's excessive tariff powers could lead to inflation and higher costs of living for American consumers.