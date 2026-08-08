Spain introduces border checks for travelers from Italy

Diplomatic tensions in the European Union escalated sharply after Spain officially announced the introduction of temporary border controls at airports and ports for all travelers arriving from Italy.

The new measure comes into effect from midnight on August 8, 2026 and is scheduled to last until September 7, 2026. This is in response to the unilateral decision of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to restrict free movement in the Schengen area for flights from Spain.

According to an official statement from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, quoted by the authoritative Madrid publication (h-t-t-p-s://elpais.com/espana/2026-08-07/el-gobierno-amenaza-con-represalias-a-italia-si-no-retira-los-controles-fronterizos-a-viajeros-procedentes-de-espana.html), the new rules will include mandatory checks on identity, nationality and passports. For non-EU citizens, valid visas or residence permits will also be required. The Spanish authorities justify the reciprocal move with the “persistent migratory pressure“ coming from the territory of Italy.

Giorgia Meloni's firm response

The conflict between the two Mediterranean countries began in late July, when over 72,000 migrants crossed the border of the Spanish exclave of Ceuta from Morocco. As a result of the incident, Rome immediately activated extraordinary checks on those arriving from Spain, arguing with risks to its national security and the danger of secondary migration to the EU.

Madrid set a two-day ultimatum for Italy to lift the restrictions, but Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni categorically rejected the request. As reported by the international news agency (h-t-t-p-s://www.reuters.com/world/spain-establish-border-controls-travellers-italy-amid-migration-row-2026-08-07/), the cabinet in Rome announced that it would not accept “ultimatums or impositions from abroad“. Meloni stressed that the controls on the Italian side will remain in force at least until August 15, or until the threats of terrorism and new migration waves are completely eliminated.

Analysis of the situation and consequences for tourism

While European leaders are trying to find a diplomatic solution, experts are warning of serious delays at European airports during the peak summer season. Although both countries say checks will be carried out randomly, long queues are already forming at the terminals.

The European Commission has expressed concern about the division in Schengen. The Spanish government has criticized Italy's actions, describing them as driven by "domestic political and electoral motives." Madrid reminded its European partners that, according to Frontex data, Italy itself remains the country with the highest number of illegal entries in recent years.