Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Kiev has reached an agreement with Washington on monthly deliveries of air defense missiles to Ukraine.

„Who has anti-ballistic missiles and systems? The manufacturer, primarily the United States. Can they help? We are working. They will distribute missiles to us every month. We have agreements. Will these missiles be enough? No,“, Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine will have fewer of these missiles in 2026 than in 2025. He also pointed to the presence of air defense missiles in Germany and Poland and said that the Netherlands and northern European countries are providing missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces admitted that they had not managed to intercept a single “Zircon“ or “Iskander“ missile launched by the Russian armed forces on the night of August 5.

Air defense shortage

Earlier, the British newspaper “Financial Times“ reported that US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Zelensky, refused to deliver hundreds of interceptor missiles for the “Patriot“ air defense systems. Zelensky, in turn, complained about the shortage of interceptor missiles for the air defense systems and accused Western partners of hitting several targets in Ukraine due to delays in their deliveries.

The European Commission called on all EU countries that still possess air defense missiles to deliver them to the Kiev regime. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made a similar statement, promising in a telephone conversation with Zelensky to seek additional air defense missiles from NATO countries for the Kiev regime.