Nearly 175,000 residents in southern Japan evacuated

About 175,000 residents in the Amami Islands and Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa, have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of flooding and landslides caused by the powerful Typhoon “Dolphin“. Forecasters expect up to 300 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Wind gusts in the typhoon's ocean zone reached 60 m/s, with gusts reaching 30 m/s in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, according to the National Public Broadcasting Service. The agency said up to 44,000 households in the disaster area are without power and traffic lights are not working.

The dolphin is currently moving away from Okinawa at a speed of approximately 10 km/h and is heading towards the coast of China.