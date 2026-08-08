Vance: Progress in Iran Talks

Washington has made some progress in talks with Iran, US Vice President J.D. Vance said.

“They want this conflict to end. The question is whether their system is capable of delivering what is needed so that we are satisfied and feel that we have received everything we need from this interaction. That remains to be seen, but I believe we have made some progress in the last few days“, he said on Fox News.

“We are in talks with Iran trying to maximize the volume of oil and gas that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. That's our focus right now," Vance said, adding that Washington is also "trying to understand whether Tehran is willing to make the long-term changes necessary to improve relations with the United States."

The US vice president said that over the past week "Iran and the Gulf states, particularly Oman, have been discussing how to ensure safe navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Vance, this requires developing a traffic pattern that would allow ships to pass safely due to suspected mines in the waterway.