Zelensky in Serbia: Historic meeting and economic pact

On Saturday, August 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Serbia on his first official visit to the country since the beginning of his mandate and after the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

The historic visit took place under enhanced security measures and marked the beginning of a new stage in the diplomatic balance in the Balkans.

Visit program and one-on-one meetings

The official program of the Ukrainian delegation began on Friday evening with preliminary talks, and on Saturday morning, President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky with an official ceremony in front of the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade. The program included a one-on-one meeting between the two heads of state, followed by extended plenary talks between the delegations. In the early afternoon, the Ukrainian leader also held a key meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Džuro Măsut. The official part of today's program ended with a working lunch hosted by the Serbian Prime Minister in honor of the guests from Kiev.

Economic decisions and agreements: Free Trade Zone

Despite Belgrade's traditionally close relations with Moscow and Serbia's refusal to impose sanctions on Russia, economic pragmatism prevailed during the talks. The two countries officially signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, veterinary medicine and food safety.

The most important news from the meeting is the decision to launch preparations for a Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Serbia. According to Volodymyr Zelensky's official Telegram channel, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, expert teams will work at an accelerated pace so that the document can be ready for signing by the end of 2026. The Ukrainian president added that the two countries will modernize their joint railway and port infrastructure to facilitate logistics.

Energy cooperation and humanitarian aid

Given the difficult situation with the Ukrainian energy network before the coming winter, energy has become a central topic. Zelensky expressed deep gratitude to Vučić for the approved new package of Serbian humanitarian aid, aimed specifically at healthcare and supporting Ukraine's energy sector. For his part, Serbian Prime Minister Đuro Măsut declared that Serbia would continue to provide solidarity and constant support to the civilian population to help mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

Diplomatic balance and European integration

During the joint press conference, the two leaders demonstrated mutual respect on sensitive political issues. Aleksandar Vučić categorically emphasized that Serbia supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the UN framework without any preconditions. He thanked Kiev for taking the same principled position regarding Serbia's sovereignty and non-recognition of Kosovo's independence.

Regarding European integration, Zelensky noted that he fully understood Serbia's skepticism about the pace of European Union enlargement, but added that "Ukraine is at war and there is no time for skepticism". The Serbian president confirmed that Belgrade firmly supports Ukraine's European path.

What was NOT agreed in Belgrade?

To put to rest the speculation of international observers, Aleksandar Vučić explicitly stated to the media that military cooperation with Kiev was not discussed during the visit. The head of state denied rumors about plans for joint production of drones between Serbia and Ukraine, specifying that Serbia will open its own drone factory in partnership with Israel in mid-September. The current visit also coincides with the broader regional context, including the future launch of the so-called “Carpathian Initiative“ in the fall of 2026, aimed at the economic recovery of the region.