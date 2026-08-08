Pashinyan and Trump believe that the Washington summit led to peace between Yerevan and Baku

During a telephone conversation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump expressed their opinion that the Washington summit led to real peace between Yerevan and Baku. This was reported by the press service of the Armenian government.

„Pashinyan thanked Trump for organizing the peace summit on August 8, 2025 in Washington, at the White House, and for signing as a witness the Declaration of Peace adopted by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the crucial importance of President Trump's personal efforts to establish peace“, the statement said.

In addition, Pashinyan and Trump confirmed their determination to start the construction of the project “Trump's Road to International Peace and Prosperity“ in the near future.

On August 8, 2025, after a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint declaration on the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan and the establishment of a transport link between the mainland of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was called “Trump's Road to International Peace and Prosperity“.