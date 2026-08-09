Missiles in the fall and an army from the DPRK: Zelensky with new revelations

Kiev awaits results from its own ballistic weapons, while Moscow prepares a covert mobilization and North Korean reinforcements

Meta Description: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced key details about Ukrainian ballistics, the end of the SBU's 40-day campaign in Russia, and Putin's plans to bring up to 50,000 North Koreans into the war.

KIEV. Ukraine expects the first serious results from the use of its own ballistic weapons as early as next fall. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest address to the nation. According to him, the country's military complex is making serious progress in testing, which will lead to positive application and concrete results on the front against Russian aggression. The domestic production of Ukrainian ballistic missiles and anti-missile systems (such as the joint project Freyja) aims to close the skies over the country and reduce dependence on Western supplies of air defense systems. [1, 2, 3, 4]

In parallel with the development of its own defense industry, Kiev is closely monitoring the Kremlin's next strategic moves. Zelensky warned the international community that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a large-scale, but officially unannounced, wave of mobilization in Russia. The move is aimed at putting additional pressure on both Ukraine's defense lines and political stability in Europe. [1, 2]

North Korean Troops on the Front: Danger of Escalation

According to current intelligence data presented by the Ukrainian head of state, the Russian Federation plans to deploy and recruit between 30,000 and 50,000 North Korean soldiers on its territory. “If at first it was about hundreds, and then thousands, now a decision has been made on the presence of tens of thousands of fighters from the DPRK to study this war“, Zelensky noted with concern. In addition to manpower, Pyongyang has already begun transferring new ballistic missile launchers to the western Russian regions. This foreign involvement in the conflict increases concerns about the globalization of war in depth and the transfer of experience from the modern battlefield to the Pacific region. [1, 2]

The showdown: Radical strikes on Russian logistics

Against these threats, Zelensky also made an official report on the completed 40-day operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the territory of the Russian Federation. The campaign, launched in late June with the aim of putting economic and political pressure on Moscow, has inflicted crushing damage on the Russian military machine. The President expressed categorical satisfaction with the achieved strategic goals. [1, 2, 3]

“I am absolutely satisfied with the results. In terms of our logistical responses, we see how much they have lost and what serious problems they are facing,“ the Ukrainian leader announced. Russia's economic and military losses from this 40-day campaign amount to a staggering 1 trillion rubles (about $12.2 billion), including damage to logistics warehouses and supply chains. Zelensky warned that if attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine continue, the Russian population will also feel the full consequences of the disrupted supply of consumer goods. [1, 2]

SEO Keywords in the text: ukrainian ballistic missiles, mobilization in Russia, north korean soldiers, 40-day SBU operation, Volodymyr Zelensky news, war in Ukraine 2026.