Fidan calls for isolation of Israel, Iran warns

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East reached new critical levels on August 8.

In a series of diplomatic and military moves, Turkey called for complete international isolation of Israel, while Iran issued a sharp warning to countries in the region that signed the new strategic defense agreement.

Turkey urges global pressure and isolation of Israel

Speaking after a meeting of foreign ministers in Jordan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Benjamin Netanyahu's government of deliberately “sabotaging peace efforts“ in the Gaza Strip. Fidan stressed that Israel has no real intention of achieving peace and is using the negotiations to advance its expansionist plans that threaten the stability of the entire region, including Syria and Lebanon.

According to official reports carried by the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency (anadoluagency.com), Fidan called on the international community to impose economic sanctions, a halt to arms supplies and complete diplomatic isolation of Israel. He said that the Palestinian movement Hamas has fulfilled its commitments under the US-backed peace plan, while Israel is deliberately delaying the transition to the next phase of the agreement.

Iran warns regional countries over Mecca agreement

In parallel with Ankara's diplomatic offensive, Tehran has sent threatening signals to its Gulf neighbors. The reason for the reaction was the newly signed tripartite defense pact in Mecca between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, which provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack. Although the official signatories define the pact as purely defensive, the Iranian authorities interpret it as a threat.

Influential Iranian parliamentarians and religious leaders, quoted in analyses by the Iranian section of Iran International (iranintl.com/en), warned the Gulf countries that “mutual security” and agreements on paper will not save them. Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of Iran's National Security Committee, said that as long as regional governments side with Iran's enemies, their infrastructure and security will remain threatened by the "rumble of Iranian missiles." The situation is further complicated by Iran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran is putting tough conditions on the United States to normalize shipping.