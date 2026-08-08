Train crash in Croatia: 20 injured

A serious train crash blocked traffic in central Croatia today.

A passenger and freight train collided at around 10:05 local time in the area of the village of Škrinjari, located about 60 kilometers east of the capital Zagreb. The incident occurred in the section between the Sveti Ivan Žabno and Gradec stations.

The Croatian Ministry of Health officially confirmed that the collision involved a total of 20 people were injured. Six of the passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, and the remaining 14 people suffered minor injuries. According to information from the national radio and television operator HRT, a total of 28 people were traveling on board the passenger train, including 26 passengers, the driver and the conductor. The material damage to the carriages is extremely serious.

Rescue operation and investigation

Emergency teams and dozens of firefighters were immediately sent to the scene of the incident. Local residents also participated in the initial removal of the injured from the crushed carriages. The railway line remains temporarily closed to traffic in both directions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomo Medved visited the scene of the accident and announced that the causes are being investigated by the competent authorities. Initial versions are considered technical malfunction or human error.