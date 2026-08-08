Ukraine officially purchased 70 M39 ATACMS ballistic missiles and 12 M270 MLRS rocket launcher systems from Turkey. The US arms deal is undergoing a re-export procedure, with the documents already submitted for consideration by the US Congress. According to official reports, Ankara aims to reduce its obsolete stocks to modernize its army, while Kiev will use the complexes to boost its firepower against the Russian invasion. Deliveries will begin immediately after the 15-day legal deadline for review by US lawmakers expires.

Source of information: State Agency UNN (https://www.unn.ua) and the publication Ukrainska Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua).

Bild: Germany expels nearly 400 Russians since 2022

The German authorities have removed around 400 Russian citizens since the start of the war in February 2022. The data shows that Berlin has expelled over 80 Russian diplomats, who are seriously suspected of acting as undercover spies. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior has deported another 313 Russian citizens. German counterintelligence reports that the Russian embassy in Berlin continues to be seen as a central point for espionage and sabotage operations, which necessitates its regular thinning. The last case of expulsion of a diplomat due to a spy scandal was registered in January 2026.

Source of information: German tabloid BILD (https://www.bild.de).

Dmitriev: EU provoked its own energy crisis

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special representative of the Russian president, made a sharp statement about the economic situation in Europe. According to him, the European Union is facing a severe and deep energy crisis, which is entirely self-inflicted by the political decisions of Brussels. Dmitriev stressed that the rejection of cheap Russian energy resources and the closure of key energy infrastructures have dealt an irreparable blow to the competitiveness of European industry, and the bloc will still have to correct its "past mistakes".

Source of information: International business media bne IntelliNews (https://www.intellinews.com).

Vučić: The conflict in Ukraine is dragging on for another “difficult winter“

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed serious pessimism about a quick end to the war during a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Belgrade. Vučić said that as a "political veteran" he sees no real diplomatic path to stopping the fighting in the near future. He predicted that the conflict will drag on for another extremely difficult winter, which will bring severe trials especially for the Ukrainian people, but will also bring serious economic and humanitarian shocks worldwide. However, Serbia confirmed that it will send a new package of financial and humanitarian aid for Kiev's energy sector.

Source of information: Serbian National News Agency SANA (https://sana.sy).

Fidan: Turkey closely monitors security in the Black Sea

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed that Ankara supports increased vigilance regarding security in the Black Sea region. The statement comes against the backdrop of increased mutual attacks with naval drones between Russia and Ukraine, which threaten commercial shipping and the security of civilian ships. Fidan recalled that Turkey has proposed to both warring parties to declare a moratorium on attacks on ports and critical infrastructure in the Black Sea in order to avoid further escalation that would affect global economic interests.

Source of information: Al Jazeera Qatar News Network (https://www.aljazeera.com).