A series of massive Russian strikes has left behind new casualties, dozens of injuries and heavy destruction in Kharkiv and the region in recent hours. According to statements by local authorities, quoted by world media, the enemy attacks were deliberately directed against residential areas and multi-storey buildings. The situation in the area remains critical, and rescue teams are working under constant risk of further attacks.

Apartment blocks hit: Floors collapsed and people trapped

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed heavy damage in the Saltovsky district of the city, where Russian shells hit a multi-storey apartment block. According to initial reports, floors 7 through 10 were completely destroyed. Immediately after the first explosion, a second strike on a neighboring high-rise building followed, which, according to authorities, proves deliberate targeting of civilians. According to Terekhov, many people were trapped under the debris, which necessitated the launch of an immediate rescue operation under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, announced that there were dead and injured civilians at the scene of the strikes, with the exact number being determined in real time due to the scale of the destruction.

Dark Chronicle: Increasing number of victims in the region

The attacks in the city of Kharkiv itself are part of a wider offensive in the region in recent days. The official information of the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv region, quoted in the international information flow, reports the death of a 68-year-old man in the Kupyansky district, killed on the spot in an attack with an FPV drone. In another similar case in the village of Mikhailovka, a 46-year-old woman was seriously injured. Over the past day, a total of 17 settlements in the region have been under fire. Serious damage has been caused to the power grid, gas pipelines and civilian enterprises.

Source of information: International news portal Mezha.net (https://mezha.net/eng/bukvy/b403eef5_russian_strikes_kill/)

In parallel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again appealed to international partners for urgent supplies of air defense missiles. According to Kiev, supplies of the critical interceptors have fallen dramatically compared to previous periods, leaving cities like Kharkiv vulnerable to constant Russian missile and drone terror.