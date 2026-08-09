Romanian radars did not detect a drone flying towards Bulgaria

The radar systems of the Romanian Armed Forces did not register any air targets or aircraft that passed through Romanian airspace towards Bulgaria. This was officially announced by the press service of the Romanian Ministry of Defense to the Agerpres.ro agency, Focus reports.

''In connection with the explosion that occurred on Bulgarian territory on August 8 at around 8:20 a.m. local time near the border with Romania, the Ministry of Defense states that its radar systems did not detect any aircraft crossing Romanian airspace towards Bulgaria'', the statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, after a meeting of the Security Council, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone appeared in Bulgarian airspace from the north at 8:10 a.m. and then exploded. There are no reports of casualties or damage after the incident.