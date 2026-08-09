The prostate cancer with which former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed has spread beyond his bones and is very painful, Joe Biden's son Hunter said in an interview with the BBC.

"The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and beyond", Hunter Biden said, according to a video posted online by the British media on Friday. "It's very painful and in many ways extremely debilitating," he said.

A spokesman for 83-year-old Joe Biden on Saturday declined to comment on Hunter Biden's interview.

In May 2025, less than four months into his term, Biden revealed that he had been diagnosed with "an aggressive form" of prostate cancer. He then explained that the cancer had spread to his bones.

In October, a spokesman for Joe Biden announced that he was undergoing radiation therapy and hormone therapy.

At the time of his election in 2020, Biden was the oldest person to be elected president in the United States.

Biden's physical health and cognitive status have been closely monitored during his presidency.

In June, Biden attended the opening ceremony of a museum dedicated to former President Barack Obama in Chicago, which includes a library and educational initiatives.

Biden was Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Biden's memoir is scheduled for release on November 17, two weeks after the U.S. midterm elections.