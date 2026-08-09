Ankara calls for moratorium on strikes on commercial ships in the Black Sea

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for a "moratorium" on Russian and Ukrainian attacks on ships in the Black Sea. The call comes after a series of recent attacks on civilian shipping.

In an interview with Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency, Hakan Fidan called for "the establishment of a mechanism that allows for the declaration of a moratorium.".

"The conflict has spread to the entire Black Sea area," he said.

"Initially, they targeted ports and warships. "And now they are attacking all commercial ships indiscriminately," the Turkish Foreign Minister summed up.

Hakan Fidan once again pointed out that ships belonging to Turkey or flying the Turkish flag are under threat.

On Tuesday, Turkey condemned the drone attacks in the Black Sea against two Turkish civilian ships.

Several sailors were injured in the attacks on Monday.