A new wave of massive Russian attacks has rocked the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving behind serious destruction and casualties among the civilian population. Russian forces have struck directly at the logistical and humanitarian infrastructure of the Dnipro region, completely destroying a large World Health Organization (WHO) warehouse with vital medical supplies. In parallel, heavy shelling of the city of Nikopol and surrounding municipalities claimed one life and injured five people.

According to information from bTV Novinite (https://btvnovinite.bg/svetut/rusija-udari-sklad-na-szo-v-ukrajna.html), the Director-General of the UN health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, personally confirmed the attack on the humanitarian facility in the city of Dnipro. The damaged facility was storing emergency medical supplies intended for medical facilities located in close proximity to the front line.

“Last Friday, the WHO humanitarian warehouse in Dnipro, Ukraine, was attacked and destroyed“, said Ghebreyesus. Fortunately, thanks to the quick response of WHO teams and drivers on the ground, 130 out of a total of about 300 pallets of medical supplies were able to be evacuated shortly before the airstrike. The employees left the area in time and there were no injuries on the territory of the warehouse itself.

However, attacks in the area continue in full force and claim civilian casualties. As reported by the Ukrainian publication Ukrainska Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2026/08/09/8047995/), the Nikopol region has been subjected to nearly 40 artillery strikes, kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs over the past 24 hours. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Ganja, officially announced that as a result of these attacks one person was killed and five others received various injuries. Among those hospitalized is a 36-year-old man in moderately serious condition.

In the Nikopol region, the city of Nikopol, as well as the municipalities of Marganets and Pokrovske, were affected. The Russian strikes damaged a number of private homes, a five-story apartment building, outbuildings, cars and a city bus. Local authorities emphasize that the systematic shelling of critical infrastructure and humanitarian facilities aims to deprive the civilian population of basic survival resources.