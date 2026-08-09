Russian attack hits Kharkiv, powerful explosion in Sumy

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains critical after a series of new air strikes. Local authorities report heavy damage to key facilities.

The Russian army has carried out a targeted attack on a critical infrastructure facility in the city of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the strike was carried out with drones in the city's industrial zone, causing further damage to the power grid. The attack in Kharkiv comes just hours after a rocket attack earlier in the day brought down floors of a residential building in the Saltyvka district, killing two civilians and wounding dozens more. (Source: TSN / tsn.ua; Economic Pravda / epravda.com.ua).

In parallel with the offensive in Kharkiv, a powerful explosion shook the nearby regional center of Sumy. According to the Regional Military Administration, the city was attacked with guided aerial bombs (KAB) and jet drones. The explosion in Sumy caused damage to civilian objects and caused disruptions in communications and water supply in the Kovpakovskiy district. Rescue teams are already at the scene of the incidents, and the exact number of injured citizens is being clarified. (Source: 24 Channel / 24tv.ua; Radio Svoboda / svoboda.org).