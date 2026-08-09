Turkey sues Ukraine over ship attack

Tensions in the Black Sea have reached new critical levels after the early August The Turkish cargo ship “Nadezhda“ (Nadezhda) was seriously damaged in a massive drone attack. The incident, which was seriously injured four crew members (including three Turkish citizens), sparked a sharp international reaction and put the security of commercial shipping in the region to the test. As of 19:15 on August 9, 2026, the situation continues to be monitored with concern by the international community, while Ankara considers legal action and insists on immediate measures by the belligerent countries.

Details of the attack in the Black Sea

The vessel, carrying fresh fruit and vegetables and managed by the Samsun-based company Kalyoncu Shipping, was attacked by a total of 6-7 drones about 20-30 nautical miles from the Russian port of Novorossiysk. The ship's captain, Yalçın Şahin, and Turkish shipping authorities confirmed that as a result of the strikes, a serious fire broke out on board, affecting the living quarters and the bow. Thanks to the rapid evacuation carried out with the help of Russian patrol boats, the entire 22-member crew was saved, but the injured sailors remain under medical observation in serious condition.

The captain of the ship directly pointed to Kiev as the perpetrator of the attack. For their part, Ukrainian sources recall that the Cameroon-flagged ship in question was previously subject to sanctions due to suspicions of transporting grain from occupied territories. There is still no independent confirmation of the exact origin of the drones by official international observers.

The diplomatic response and the intention to sue

In an official statement The Turkish Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern that despite repeated warnings, civilian merchant vessels continue to be targeted in the Black Sea. Legal experts in Ankara are already exploring the possibility of filing international lawsuits against the perpetrators of the attack to seek financial compensation for the destroyed cargo and damage to the vessel.

In parallel with the legal pressure, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Ankara has requested from Russia and Ukraine to declare a formal moratorium on attacks against civilian infrastructure and shipping in the Black Sea. Turkey is pressing for urgent joint security guarantees and has warned that it will introduce additional security measures of its own to protect the lives of its citizens and its economic interests in the risky region.