Italy: Ceuta could have become a gateway for terrorists

Tensions along the Rome-Madrid axis continue to escalate after the dramatic events in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa.

Italian authorities have expressed deep concern that the uncontrolled migration flow posed a huge risk of radical elements penetrating the territory of the European Union. According to the Italian Foreign Minister, the Spanish city was in danger of becoming a direct “portal“ for Islamic terrorists to Europe.

Threat to national security

Rome emphasizes that illegal and uncontrolled immigration poses an immediate threat to the security of member states. According to the official Italian position, the chaos at the external borders facilitates human traffickers and terrorist networks who take advantage of humanitarian crises. The wave of over 72,000 migrants who temporarily crossed from Morocco into Ceuta has triggered a chain reaction of measures, including the temporary suspension of the Schengen agreement by Italy towards Spain.

Madrid's response and the debates in the EU

For its part, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has been quick to assure the public that Spanish security forces are carrying out constant and continuous monitoring and combating jihadist terrorism throughout the country, including in Ceuta. Spanish authorities have rejected Rome's arguments, highlighting the special status of the enclave within the Schengen area and demanding that Italy immediately end the increased border checks.

The European Union remains deeply divided on the issue. While a number of European countries insist that protecting external borders should become an absolute priority, secret services and security experts continue to analyze the risks of radical groups infiltrating the common European home.