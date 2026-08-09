Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically stated that the Israeli army will not withdraw from the Palestinian enclave until the "Hamas" group is completely and effectively disarmed.

This move marks a serious diplomatic rift between Tel Aviv and the administration of US President Donald Trump, a correspondent for the Reuters news agency (www.reuters.com) reports. Israel's position calls into question the implementation of the international road map for peace in the region.

Tel Aviv's firm "no"

During the Sunday's government meeting, the Israeli prime minister made an extraordinary televised address. "I want to be clear - Israel rejects the 15-point document. The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will not undertake any withdrawal until "Hamas" is truly disarmed," Netanyahu stressed, quoted by the French agency AFP (afp.com).

The Israeli leader specified that disarmament meant the removal of absolutely all weapons - from heavy artillery and rocket arsenals to light weapons, as well as the complete elimination of underground tunnels. He added that his country would not be satisfied with "fictitious disarmament".

What did the US plan envisage?

The one proposed at the end of July by the Trump Peace Council, a 15-point document represented the second phase of a broader US plan to end the conflict in Gaza. Its main pillars included:

Phase-by-phase transfer of „Hamas“ weapons to an interim Palestinian technocratic government.

Gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops behind the so-called “yellow line”.

Introduction of international stabilization forces and a control mechanism.

The Palestinian movement “Hamas“ announced in a statement to the BBC (www.bbc.com) that they remain committed to the framework of the agreement. However, they insist that Israel first cease its attacks and begin withdrawing its forces in order to begin the process of handing over the weapons.

Domestic political pressure in Israel

Tel Aviv's official refusal was met with approval by Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners. The financial Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision on the social network X (x.com), stating that the American plan contradicts the fundamental goals of the war – the complete destruction of “Hamas“.

Analysts note that Netanyahu is taking a firm and uncompromising position also due to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel, scheduled for the end of October. The Prime Minister once again declared that as long as he is in power, he will not allow the creation of an independent Palestinian state either in Gaza or in the West Bank.

Despite the serious divergence on the Tel Aviv - Washington axis, Netanyahu assured that talks with American partners are continuing. According to him, the White House is offering various ideas, some of which are acceptable to Israel, but on key issues of national security, his country will not make concessions.