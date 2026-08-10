Ukraine attacked facilities in the Russian city of Tobolsk in the Tyumen region with drones, and the strikes damaged a gas fractionation plant at the "ZapSibNeftekhim" plant, owned by the largest petrochemical holding in Russia - SIBUR, Ukrinform reported, citing a publication on Telegram by the independent Russian media "Astra", BTA reported.

According to the published information, the central gas fractionation plant was hit in the attack.

Earlier, the Governor of the Tyumen region, Alexander Mur, reported that a fire broke out at one of the industrial sites in the region after an attack with several drones. Moore did not specify which facility he was referring to.

"ZapSibNeftekhim" is the largest petrochemical complex in Russia. The plant processes by-products of oil extraction and produces 2.5 million tons of polymers annually.

"ZapSibNeftekhim" is located about 2,200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

This morning, Tatarstan authorities reported a drone attack on industrial facilities in the city of Nizhnekamsk, in which, according to the latest data, 13 people were killed, including 7 Uzbeks.

Seven Uzbeks were killed in the Ukrainian air strike in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, the Uzbek consulate in Kazan reported, quoted by Reuters. The consulate did not provide details on the casualties.

Earlier, Tatarstan authorities reported that at least 13 people, including a child, were killed and 39 injured in an attack on industrial and civilian targets in Nizhnekamsk in the Russian republic. Nine of the 13 victims were in a hostel in the city at the time of the attack.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed the attack on the "Taneko" oil refinery in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

Last night, Ukrainian forces carried out drone strikes on the refinery near the city of Nizhnekamsk, causing a fire at the facility. At least 13 people were killed and 48 injured. Following the attack, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, declared a period of mourning.

Ukrainian forces also attacked a repair shop in the town of Khrustalny, Luhansk region, and a logistics and artillery depot in the villages of Novoselidovka and Boyove, Donetsk region. The damage from the attacks in these two occupied Ukrainian regions is still being assessed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also confirmed that nine tanks storing aviation fuel and two aircraft hangars were destroyed in their attack on the Gvardeyskoye airport on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula on August 3.

In their attack on Saturday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the main oil processing column of the "Ilsky" plant was damaged. in Krasnodar Krai.

The governor of the Tyumen region in Siberia, Alexander Moor, announced today on the Telegram app that a fire had broken out at an industrial facility in the region.