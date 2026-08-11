The administration of US President Donald Trump has revoked more than 175,000 visas of foreign citizens, American media reported, citing a statement from the State Department.

According to the department, the people whose visas were revoked violated the conditions for obtaining them, "committed crimes, called for violence against American citizens, defrauded Americans, abused the immigration system or threatened national security".

They also indicated that the crimes mainly included assaults, drunk driving, thefts and drug-related crimes.

The department lists private cases of people whose visas were revoked, including one accused of rape, another of kidnapping and human trafficking, and a person against whom there are more than 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse materials.

A US embassy in North Africa has canceled more than 100 visas of parents who, according to the department, traveled to the United States with the aim of giving birth there and having their children receive American citizenship.

The State Department also announced that it had canceled the visas of foreigners who expressed their support for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

We recall that in January the department reported more than 80,000 visas canceled.

The Trump administration has increased checks when issuing visas, including through analysis of social networks. Human rights activists describe the measures as a threat to freedom of speech and a form of surveillance and targeting of immigrants.